Kerala Govt Advises Shutdown of Cinemas Amid Coronavirus Fears

Prior to the government advisory, actor Tovino Thomas and his team decided to postpone the release of Kilometers and Kilometers, which was to hit theatres on 12 March. He announced the news in a Facebook post that read:

“Keeping in mind that one of the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to avoid mass gatherings, we have decided to postpone the release of Kilometres & Kilometres. This film is the result of days and months of toil and dreams, but the safety of us and those around us is more important than anything else. We became an example to the world by resisting Nipah, and we will overcome this too.”