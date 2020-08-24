Boney Kapoor to Produce Tamil Remake of Ayushmann's 'Article 15'
The movie will star Udhayanidhi in the lead role.
Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor announced on Saturday, 22 August, that he will be producing the Tamil remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana- starrer Article 15. The film will be a joint project of Boney Kapoor, Bayview Projects LLP, Zee Studios and Raahul’s Romeo Pictures.
This will be Arunraja Kamaraj's sophomore directorial after he made his debut with the 2018 Tamil movie Kanaa. Udhayanidhi Stalin has been roped in as the lead for the remake.
Boney took to Twitter to announce the film and wrote, “Happy to announce remake of Article 15 in Tamil starring @Udhaystalin to be directed by Arunraja Kamraj. It’s a @ZeeStudios_ Studios & @BayViewProjOffl Projects Production. We continue the tradition of remaking strong content this time with @mynameisraahul of Romeo pictures."
Raahul, one of the producers, said in a statement, “Following a successful endeavour in the Tamil film industry, we are extremely delighted to announce our new project will be the official remake of Article 15 with Udhayanidhi Stalin playing the lead role. After considering the idea to remake this film, we approached director Arunraja Kamaraj, whose directorial debut Kanaa garnered a fabulous response even outside Tamil territories to helm this project."
He added that Kamaraj knew “Udhayanidhi Stalin will be the right choice” to play the lead role as he is an emotive actor who can “breathe more life into the character”.
"We are now ready to get-go with the project and will be making announcements regarding others in the cast and crew soon.”Raahul, producer
Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is a crime-drama which also starred Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Sayani Gupta. The film was a critical and commercial success.
Boney Kapoor, meanwhile, has been keeping busy and is also producing Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai, with H Vinoth as director. Huma Qureshi will also star in the film, which is expected to be a “commercial entertainer with high emotional quotient.”
