Boney Kapoor to Produce Tamil Remake of Ayushmann's 'Article 15'

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor announced on Saturday, 22 August, that he will be producing the Tamil remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana- starrer Article 15. The film will be a joint project of Boney Kapoor, Bayview Projects LLP, Zee Studios and Raahul’s Romeo Pictures.

This will be Arunraja Kamaraj's sophomore directorial after he made his debut with the 2018 Tamil movie Kanaa. Udhayanidhi Stalin has been roped in as the lead for the remake.

Boney took to Twitter to announce the film and wrote, “Happy to announce remake of Article 15 in Tamil starring @Udhaystalin to be directed by Arunraja Kamraj. It’s a @ZeeStudios_ Studios & @BayViewProjOffl Projects Production. We continue the tradition of remaking strong content this time with @mynameisraahul of Romeo pictures."