Tamil Nadu, Films & Sri Lanka: Movies That Faced Controversy  

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has opted out of the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic 800 on the request of the cricketer. In a statement that Sethupathi shared on social media, Muralitharan requested him not to go ahead with the film as it would cause more harm to the actor's career.

This controversy was largely because Muralitharan is seen as a supporter of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was at the helm during almost 30 years of civil war that gripped the island nation. The war-affected the Malayaga Tamils, with Indian-lineage, to a great extent.

800 was not the only film set in Sri Lanka that faced controversy. At least two films were pulled out from theatres in recent times after pro-Eleam groups raised an objection. Here is a list of some of the films that faced controversy.