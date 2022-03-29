Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wrap 'Brahmastra' in Varanasi, Share Pics

The final schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has come to an end. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with partner and co-actor Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi, took to social media to share pictures from the shoot.

"We started shooting in 2018. And now ... finally... The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end. I've been wanting to say this for such a long time.. It's a wrap.See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022", Alia captioned the visuals.