Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wrap 'Brahmastra' in Varanasi, Share Pics
Alia took to social media to share photos from the shoot in Varanasi.
The final schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has come to an end. Alia Bhatt, who was shooting with partner and co-actor Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi, took to social media to share pictures from the shoot.
"We started shooting in 2018. And now ... finally... The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end. I've been wanting to say this for such a long time.. It's a wrap.See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022", Alia captioned the visuals.
Ayan, on the other hand, shared a photo from behind-the-scenes and wrote, "And finally... It's a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we've finally filmed our last one. Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey. Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of 'Part One: Shiva' in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come."
Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy that will be releasing in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia in key roles.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.