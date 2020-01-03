Zoya Akhtar, Surekha Sikri on Working Together in ‘Ghost Stories’

Zoya: Firstly, because it is not a genre that I’ve dabbled with before, I wanted to know what kind of story I wanted to tell and then your influences definitely come into play because what are the stories you’re attracted to and why are you attracted to them? And what resonates with me are stories that run deeper than just the jump scare. You know, that stay with you, that are a little more human, and so I was looking for a story like that. And then you also see stuff to look at those films that you’ve liked, you see how sound was designed, and how they’ve told the story. So yes, you have to refresh it because it is a different genre and you don’t want to fall into the tropes. You want to be able to do it yourself and do something unique but, yes, you tell your story and do a refresher course and you look at things for sure, yeah.