Zakir Khan's Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S2 To Release on Amazon 

Speaking about the show, Zakir Khan said in a statement, "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a story that is very close to my heart. We received an overwhelming response to the first season followed by thousands of requests from fans to bring Ronny Bhaiya back to their screens. We have worked really hard to create the second season and are back with more of Ronny’s adventures and a lot more fun and laughter."

This season, directed by Shashant Shah and produced by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, also stars Sunny Hinduja, Zakir Hussain, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh, Onima Kashyap and Alka Amin.