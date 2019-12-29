‘You’ S2 Gets Creepier, but It’s Time for the Curtains to Fall

Joe’s character evolves and becomes more dangerous with time. In season 1, his voice-overs and day-to-day activities make his seem like a nice, charming and well-read person. His real, inner persona exhibited in flashes of rage. Joe fit well among the self-styled literary types of New York, while Will loathes the Moon Juice-consuming Angelenos. While the nice Joe bowled us over with his explanations, we recoiled confronting the monster residing in him. However, both made sense and the dual personalities were completely separate. Placing the character in a new milieu and almost blurring his two faces in an attempt to increase our sympathy makes the season go haywire. The attempt to shock us into realisation about how ‘sick’ the character is for whom our hearts melt can only work once. Season 1 did it convincingly, questioning the times where digital footprints are enough to paint the whole life of a person. Long monologues by our serial stalker get tiresome.