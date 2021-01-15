Weekend Watch: ‘Tandav’ & 5 Other Riveting Political Dramas
There’s nothing like an engrossing political drama to keep you hooked to the screen.
There's nothing like a good political drama to keep you hooked to the screen. Here's a selection of six extremely engrossing shows for you to binge-watch this weekend:
1. Tandav
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, among other renowned actors, Tandav is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. It is set in the heart of Indian politics - Delhi. Tandav is all about political megalomaniacs who will go to any lengths to get what they desire. There are gory murders, blackmail, manipulation and more.
Tandav is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
2. City of Dreams
Created by Nagesh Kukunoor, City of Dreams stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar and more. City of Dreams follows the aftermath of an assassination attempt on one of Mumbai's very important political figures. The event changes the life of the Gaikwad family, with everyone fighting for power as the lines between morality and immorality become more blur by the day.
City of Dreams is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
3. Paatal Lok
Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, among others. Paatal Lok begins with an assassination attempt gone wrong, that is then assigned to a cop, Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat). As Chaudhary delves deeper into the case, a world of power-play and dark realities beings to unfold. In pursuit of a criminal, Hathoda Tyagi, Chaudhary might just come across more unbelievable things.
Paatal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
4. House of Cards
An American political thriller starring Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, among others, House of Cards is based on the novel of the same name. Set in Washington, DC, House of Cards follows Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and his wife Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) as they hatch an elaborate plan to come into power. The sixth and final season of the show premiered in 2018.
House of Cards is streaming on Netflix.
5. Madam Secretary
Starring Téa Leoni in the lead, Madam Secretary follows Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA analyst and political science professor turned Secretary of State. McCord has a lot on her plate. From international relations to internal politics to her personal life, she has to juggle it all. Eventually, she even runs for President of the country.
Madam Secretary is streaming on Voot.
6. Veep
A political comedy show, Veep follows Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) after she's appointed the new Vice President of the USA. She's excited and optimistic, until faced with the reality. Meyer tries to juggle between her personal life and her professional life - both comprising numerous complications. Veep was created by y Armando Iannucci.
Veep is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.