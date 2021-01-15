Weekend Watch: ‘Tandav’ & 5 Other Riveting Political Dramas

Created by Nagesh Kukunoor, City of Dreams stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar and more. City of Dreams follows the aftermath of an assassination attempt on one of Mumbai's very important political figures. The event changes the life of the Gaikwad family, with everyone fighting for power as the lines between morality and immorality become more blur by the day.

City of Dreams is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.