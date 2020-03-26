Vir Das Launches ‘Bright Side’ Series To Beat Coronavirus Blues
As India has gone into a 21-day lockdown period, stand-up comedian Vir Das has launched a new YouTube series titled The Bright Side with Vir Das, to beat the coronavirus blues. Focusing on the bright side of being at home, Vir will discuss everything from celebrity videos to warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become currently.
The comedian posted the first episode on 26 March and will continue producing videos from home through the lockdown period.
“Staying at home for the last few days has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding some laughs into their lives. Laughter opens up people to hope and that’s what we need in this phase. I have taken everything I have been hearing lately - from nanis and dadis claiming that Coronavirus is a result of ya not following their nuskas to people telling us how we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country can’t.”Vir Das
“It’s our attempt to put some perspective in people on how much better we have it, and in a funny fashion tell them to practice social distancing, stay home, be safe. As for the emotional distress, let’s laugh a little - shall we?” he adds.
In the first episode Vir touched upon several topics that the lockdown and social distancing has brought to the fore. Vir talks about getting a glimpse into celebrity houses as stars have been putting out videos of themselves doing household chores or sending out safety messages. From Shah Rukh Khan’s broken plug point to Selena Gomez’s non functioning light bulb - Vir points out all the flaws he has been noticing.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)