Vir Das Launches ‘Bright Side’ Series To Beat Coronavirus Blues

As India has gone into a 21-day lockdown period, stand-up comedian Vir Das has launched a new YouTube series titled The Bright Side with Vir Das, to beat the coronavirus blues. Focusing on the bright side of being at home, Vir will discuss everything from celebrity videos to warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become currently.

The comedian posted the first episode on 26 March and will continue producing videos from home through the lockdown period.