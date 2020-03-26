Twitter Claims a Korean Drama on Netflix Predicted Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the world, netizens have found numerous shows and movies which predicted the pandemic early on. After Contagion, a Korean TV show named My Secret, Terrius on Netflix reportedly predicted the outbreak in 2018. The show isn’t available in India, however.

On the 53rd minute of the show’s 10th episode, a doctor can be seen explaining a case, saying that somebody has tweaked the coronavirus to “increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent”. The doctor is seen explaining that coronavirus, MERS, SARS and common flu “all fall in the same family with the same gene information” and that coronavirus causes respiratory disease.