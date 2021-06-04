Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha's 'Family Man 2' Gets High Praise Online

The much-awaited season 2 of The Family Man has finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Raj & DK, the show stars Samantha Akkineni as the antagonist and features Manoj Bajpayee in a reprisal of his role as a secret agent and 'family man' Srikant Tiwari.

The Family Man 2 has been receiving high praise on social media. From acting to the plot, the audience has been appreciating everything about the show. Senior Journalist Kaveree Bamzai tweeted, "Outstanding #TheFamilyMan2 @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn handle the idea of one man's freedom fighter being another's terrorist with delicacy and care. @Samanthaprabhu2 as raji is dangerously driven and completely absorbed. @PrimeVideoIN it's worth the wait".