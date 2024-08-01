'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper': Speaking of Gender & Desire In a Man-Eat-Man World

Over the course of his career, Mishra meets multiple women and also gets a glimpse into how vast ‘desire’ can be – while some of his clients want to sleep with him, others show him photo albums, and you even see him paint a woman’s nails as she talks to him. The lines between things like intimacy and lust and love and sex are neatly drawn if only to show how they can both coexist or stand alone.

‘Desire’, then, leaves the confines of a man and a woman sleeping together. Sexual desire and intimacy stops being centered on male pleasure and becomes an entity – it’s present in their conversations with each other and in their interactions with each other. The need for intimacy is sometimes completely devoid of sex and sometimes it is just about companionship and vice versa. While the show’s exploration of this topic isn’t always well-sketched-out either – it uses a lot of its screen time on a cat-and-mouse chase – the conversation is important.