'Trial By Fire' Trailer: Abhay Deol & Rajshri Deshpande Fight For Justice
The series is directed by Prashant Nair.
Netflix unveiled the trailer of Trial By Fire, the upcoming limited series on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire incident that follows the story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, a couple who lost their two children to the tragedy.
Trial by Fire stars Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol, who play Neelam and Shekhar, respectively. Taking to Instagram, Abhay went on to say, "Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake. Tragedies Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. Follow their journey in #TrialByFire, trailer out tomorrow only on @netflix_in".
Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj also star in the series. Produced by Endemol Shine and House of Talkies, the series premieres on 13 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web
Topics: abhay deol Rajshri Deshpande Trail By Fire
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.