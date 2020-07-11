He Was My Inspiration: Abhay on Dharmendra's Journey as Outsider

Actor Abhay Deol took to Instagram to pen down his thoughts about nepotism in the film industry, which has been discussed a lot recently. Sharing a picture of him along with one of his uncle and veteran actor Dharmendra, Abhay said that he has made only one film backed by his family - his debut film Socha Na Tha.

He wrote in his post, "Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture." The actor added that he was he was well-aware of existence of nepotism and that it "pushed him to take chances" with newcomers in Bollywood. "I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered out of the box. I'm glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success," reads Abhay Deol's post.