'The Last of Us' to 'Succession': Top 5 HBO Shows Leaving Disney + Hotstar

HBO shows are unfortunately exiting the streaming platform Disney + Hotstar. And with that, many of our beloved shows will be unavailable to watch in India. From edge-of-the-seat black comedies like Succession to detective period dramas like Perry Mason – HBO shows offered a variety to the otherwise limited Disney + Hostar content.

But as we come to terms with the loss of some of these shows, and await which streaming giant will crack a deal with HBO – it could reportedly be Amazon Prime – let’s take a look at the top five shows that will leave the platform.