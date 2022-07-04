'Thoda Dark, Thoda Comedy':Alia Bhatt On Netflix Film 'Darlings'
The teaser for the film is set to be out tomorrow.
Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a clip of her latest film Darlings on Monday. The clip revealed very little about the plot about gave us a hint as to what the Netflix might be about.
The video features only voices of the film’s lead actors — Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The three go on to discuss the comedy that exists despite the darkness: Ye comedy thodi dark hai.
She captioned the video as "thoda dark … thoda comedy DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS"
Alia Bhatt is currently busy filming her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
On the other hand Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to announce her preganacy last week. She posted a picture of her with Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently in London shooting for a film.
