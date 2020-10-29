'The White Tiger' Teaser: A Saga of India's Ugly Class Divide

Sharing the first look posters of The White Tiger on social media some time back Priyanka Chopra had written, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival.

Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can.

The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you".

The White Tiger marks Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's first film together. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani.