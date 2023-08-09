‘The Freelancer’ Trailer: Anupam Kher Aids Mohit Raina on a Thrilling Mission

The makers of The Freelancer dropped the official trailer for the upcoming action-thriller web series on 9 August. Created by Neeraj Pandey and helmed by Bhav Dhulia, the series stars Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the series, which revolves around the extraction of a young woman who finds herself held hostage in Syria after tying the knot with a suspicious man. Anupam plays Raina's mentor in the series, who sets out on a thrilling mission to rescue her.