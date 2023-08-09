‘The Freelancer’ Trailer: Anupam Kher Aids Mohit Raina on a Thrilling Mission

ADVERTISEMENT
'The Freelancer' will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 1 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
The makers of The Freelancer dropped the official trailer for the upcoming action-thriller web series on 9 August. Created by Neeraj Pandey and helmed by Bhav Dhulia, the series stars Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the series, which revolves around the extraction of a young woman who finds herself held hostage in Syria after tying the knot with a suspicious man. Anupam plays Raina's mentor in the series, who sets out on a thrilling mission to rescue her.

Sharing the official trailer with their fans, the makers wrote on Instagram, "When life hangs by a thread, a daring rescue mission becomes a battle against destiny."

Have a look at the trailer here:

The Freelancer is based on author Shirish Thorat's book 'A Ticket to Syria.'

In addition to the leads, the show also stars Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, and Avinash Kamath, among others, in pivotal roles.

The Freelancer will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 1 September.

Topics:  Anupam Kher   Neeraj Pandey   Mohit Raina 

