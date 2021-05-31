The Family Man 2, Luca, Loki, Ray: Best OTT Titles in June 2021

Prime Videos' new acquisition Sherni is expected to release towards the end of June. According to the official synopsis, the film revolves around an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. There is a lot of curiosity around the film because it's directed by Amit Masurkar, who last won accolades for his film Newton. But that's not it, Sherni also features some amazing talent including Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena and Brijendra Kala.