Review: 'The Crown' Season 4 is a Triumph of Accuracy

Queen Elizabeth II’s main rivals for centre stage are Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (played dazzlingly well by Gillian Anderson) and Lady Diana Spencer (played wide-eyed and en pointe by newcomer Emma Corrin).

The production standards, casting and acting are excellent; the script structure now well-known to fans of the series; the costumes are without a stitch out of place; and they even — I never thought I’d type these words — get Diana’s hair and voice right.

Royal rituals

The series pivots around episode two, The Balmoral Test. Thatcher and Diana must adapt to royal ways during the Windsors’ annual decamping to Balmoral in Scotland. The seemingly jokey initiation ceremonies disguise a deeply serious process of vetting suitability to enter the royal fold.

Will they bring the right footwear and clothes for country life? (Diana yes, Thatcher, no). Do they know that dinner is at 8pm, not 6pm?; that no-one is to sit in Queen Victoria’s chair? (Thatcher, no).

Do they love blood sports such as fly-fishing, grouse hunting and — perhaps bloodiest of all — after dinner parlour games? (A big “no” for Maggie; Diana proves better at faking it).