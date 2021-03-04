Screening of OTT Content Needed; Some Show Porn: SC on Tandav FIR

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi described the case filed against Purohit as "shocking", stating that publicity seekers across the country were filing such complaints.

To which Justice Ashok Bhushan replied, "Please submit the regulations on OTT platforms. We are of the view that there should be some screening of such programs. At times they are showing pornography too."

Tushar Mehta added, "They are showing filthy things with abuses too."

Arguing on this, Rohatgi said that the Allahabad High Court order rejecting Purohit's bail plea was not based on the Centre's newly notified OTT regulations. He also said that it's about the freedom of speech.

The court then observed, "It's about creating balance".

Earlier while rejecting Purohit's anticipatory bail plea Justice Siddharth had said, "The conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court."