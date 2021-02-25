‘Tandav’ Name Offensive: HC Denies Amazon Exec Anticipatory Bail

An Allahabad High Court’s single-judge bench has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Aparna Purohit, a top Amazon executive in India, who had an FIR registered against her by the Uttar Pradesh police over the Amazon web series Tandav. She has been accused of promoting religious enmity.

In a 20-page order, Justice Siddharth made extreme observations while rejecting Purohit’s bail application saying, "The conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court."