The trailer of Sushmita Sen’s comeback series Aarya has finally dropped and it looks quite gripping. Sushmita plays the titular role and Chandrachur Singh essays the role of her husband. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame.Take a look at the trailer:The video begins with Chandrachur asking Aarya aka Sushmita whether she wants to leave everything and come with him. They start living a happy life with their kids, but fate has other things planned for Aarya. A gun that her son stumbles upon and carries to school opens up dark secrets about her husband. Aarya finds out that her husband is involved in a ‘shady’ business of drugs and threatens to divorce him. However, Chandrachur gets shot and she is left alone, with the dangerous drug racket lord hounding her and her children.In order to protect her family, Aarya decides to go on the other side of the law and take down the criminals. Sushmita’s grit and determination as Aarya reminds one of her role in Samay.Through the series, about to release on 19 June, Sushmita is making a comeback to acting after a decade. Last December, she had given a hint about her return to the screen.Sushmita’s First Look in Comeback Show ‘Aarya’ Keeps Us Guessing