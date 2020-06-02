Sushmita Sen is finally making a comeback through a web series Aarya, to be released on Hotstar. The OTT platform took to Instagram to reveal Sen’s first look. In a short clip, we can see Sushmita working out, and there’s an air of mystery around her.Aarya will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the titular role.The actor decided to play a little game with her fans. She took to social media to write that whoever comes closest to guessing what Aarya is about gets to have a live chat with her.Sushmita Sen Hints at Bollywood Comeback After 10-Year HiatusLast December the actor wrote: "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!" We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.