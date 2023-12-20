Join Us On:
'Showtime' Teaser: Karan Johar's Show Starring Naseeruddin Shah Tackles Nepotism

'Showtime' stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mouni Roy, among others.

Karan Johar unveiled the teaser of his upcoming web series titled Showtime on Wednesday, 20 December. Made under his production banner, Dharmatic Productions, the show stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, and Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead roles.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the dark side of showbiz and addresses the discussion on nepotism.

Sharing the teaser with his fans on social media, Karan wrote, "Welcome to world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in struggle for power, Showtime is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, coming 2024 only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Have a look at the teaser here:

Showtime is a Hotstar original and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024. The show is created by Sumit Roy.

