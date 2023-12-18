Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ajay Devgn Calls Karan Johar His 'Sworn Enemy'

The next to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan is the actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ajay Devgn Calls Karan Johar His 'Sworn Enemy'
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The next to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan 8 is the actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Together, the two have had numerous successes, such as the Golmaal franchise and the Singham series, which has developed into a cop universe.

During the conversation, host Karan asks Ajay about his potential reaction to success, and Rohit amusingly interjected, stating that whether the film is a blockbuster or not, Ajay and Salman are often found chilling outside their vans on set.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Karan took to social media to write, "This dynamic duo is bringing their signature ‘explosive’ fun to the koffee couch this week! Catch Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8.

Take a look at the quirky promo here:

The episode will stream on Disney+Hotstar on 21 December at midnight. 

Also Read

Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur & Arjun Kapoor Ep Was Absolutely 'Chaotic'

Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur & Arjun Kapoor Ep Was Absolutely 'Chaotic'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×