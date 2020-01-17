Should Netflix, Prime Video Rely on Big Stars or Great Content?

There’s no real way to gauge how these shows or films on OTT platforms are doing, because no data is provided by the streaming giant. But based on social media buzz and critical reception, quite a few Netflix shows and films have missed the mark. Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar, Dharma Production’s Drive and most recently Ghost Stories. All these have big names associated with them. The Ghost Stories anthology had Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee coming together.

But do these names translate into great quality? A report by Ormax in 2019 shows that the most-liked show of the year, based on word-of-mouth was actually Prime Video’s The Family Man. Even amongst the two shows from Netflix on the list, Delhi Crime seems to have been liked a lot more than Bard of Blood and Sacred Games 2.

Delhi Crime starred Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal, who are extremely credible actors but not massive stars. But the taut writing and direction by creator Richie Mehta has made it one of the most acclaimed shows of the year. The other film that was widely acclaimed was Soni, starring newcomers Geetika Vidya Ohlan and Saloni Batra. This was a film that barely had any promotion or big names, but received glowing reviews.