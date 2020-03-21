‘She’ Succumbs to a Confused Plot & Problematic Protagonist

The first episode is probably the best - which sadly isn’t saying much - and by the last one you realise that the show stubbornly never moved an inch from its one-line brief . While you keep hoping that things would get better, that there is more to the characters than what meets the eye, the show scarcely redeems itself.

The series operates on two levels. One is the regular “police chasing the drug dealer” motif. And the other is following Bhumi Pardesi’s ( Aaditi Pohankar) graph as she discovers her sexuality and the power she can wield with it. On both these levels the show not only is lacklustre but also deeply problematic. We meet Bhumi on the job as she stands before Sassya (Vijay Varma) in gaudy clothes and loud make-up, ready to be his pick for the night. Vijay Varma, who wowed us with his impeccable performance in Gully Boy, is splendid as usual. One of the many men in the drug network that the police seek to bust, Varma is convincing as the cocky, foul-mouthed criminal who gets aroused by Bhumi’s gun-wielding avatar.