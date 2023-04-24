Shakereh Khaleeli Murder: True Story Behind New Series 'Dancing on the Grave'

Another true-crime docuseries is making waves on OTT.
Called Dancing on the Grave, the show revisits the high-profile missing-and-murder case of Shakereh Khaleeli in the early nineties. Written and directed by Patrick Graham, who has previously helmed Netflix's Ghoul and Betaal, the latest crime docuseries is produced by India Today Originals.
So, who was Shakereh Khaleeli? What were the hurdles in solving the case? And why did the case make headlines? We explore.
Who Was Shakereh Khaleeli?
Born in Madras (now Chennai), in 1947, Shakereh belonged to an affluent Indian-Persian family. She completed her schooling in Singapore and went on to become a real estate developer. Shakereh was the granddaughter of Mirza Ismail, Dewan of the erstwhile Mysore state.
In 1965, she married her first cousin, Akbar Mirza Khaleeli, at the age of 18. Akbar was a high-profile diplomat, who served as the Indian high commissioner to Iran and Australia. The couple had four daughters together – Rehane Yavar Dhala, Sabah Bakache, Zeebundeh Khaleeli, and Essmath Khaleeli.
Due to Akbar's professional demands, he would often have to make out-of-country visits.
While Akbar was in Iran, Shekereh relocated to Bangalore (now Bengaluru) to carry forward her family's real estate business. In 1982, the couple met Swami Shradhananda, alias Murali Manohar Mishra, a self-styled godman.
Three years later, in 1985, when Akbar returned from his stint in Iran, Shakereh asked him for a divorce. When Akbar refused, Shakereh went to a mosque in Madras and pronounced herself single. Later, her daughters relocated to Italy to live with their father.
Shekereh's Second Marriage to Shradhananda
According to a report by The Telegraph, Shradhananda was the son of a small-time school teacher in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. At a young age, he dropped out of school and ran away from home. Soon, Murali rechristened himself as Swami Shradhananda, claiming to have tantrik powers, and started working with the royal family of Kanpur as their errand boy.
In April 1986, Shekereh shunned her family and religion to marry Shradhananada, six months after her divorce. The couple settled in Bangalore, and Shakereh gave him a general power of attorney over her wealth.
Shradhananda was also made joint holder in all of Shakereh's bank accounts and lockers.
The news of Shakereh's disappearance first came to light in 1991, when her second daughter, Sabah, was unable to contact and locate her mother. Several inquiries were made about Shakereh's whereabouts from Shradhananda. However, he never provided them with a definite answer and kept saying that Shakereh was on a long holiday.
When Shakereh Went Missing
After Shakereh went missing in 1991, Shradhananda continued to live in their posh bungalow at Bangalore's 81 Richmond Road. The house was also shared by Shakereh's four daughters.
In 1992, Sabah filed a habeas corpus petition at the Ashok Nagar police station in Bangalore. Within months, the neighbours and legal authorities started connecting Shradhananda with the disappearance of his wife.
The case gained media coverage in 1994 after a three-year-long sting operation in which the Karnataka Police managed to get Shradhananda's confession. The former godman admitted that he murdered his wife and led the police to her remains that he had buried under the seven-acre plot of his two-bedroom house.
As per a 2005 report by The Telegraph, Shradhananda claimed that Shakereh married him for a son. In his confessional statement, he revealed that he had promised Shakereh a male child through his tantrik powers. He further asserted that his wife gave birth to a stillborn boy.
Why Did Shradhananda Murder Shakereh?
Shradhananda's motive behind Shakereh's murder was her wealth and property.
In his confession, he revealed that he murdered his wife on 28 April 1991, by lacing her tea with sleeping pills. After the sleeping pills did their job, Shradhananda put Shakereh into a six-foot by two-foot wooden box on wheels and nailed a lid on it.
He moved the box into a pit, covered it with sand, and eventually planted a Tulsi plant over it after his courtyard was covered with stone slabs.
Upon investigation, the police found a skeleton with its hands clutching on to a mattress, enclosed in an antique box, indicating that Shakereh was buried alive.
Although Shakereh had died in 1991, on paper she lived for four more years, since her second husband floated a company called Shakereh Shradhananda (SS) Finance Ltd, whose records presented her as an active partner.
Shakereh's murder was also the first case in Indian judicial history where DNA testing was used – and the exhumation process was recorded on video.
Where is Shradhananda Now?
After Shradhananda's arrest, the trial against him began in 1994, and in 2005, he was sentenced to death by hanging. However, in 2006, an appeal caused another judgment, which led to his life imprisonment.
He initially served his sentence in the Bangalore Central Prison and was later moved to the Sagar Central Prison in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, in November 2022, the now-83-year-old Shradhananda appealed to the Supreme Court to release him just like Rajiv Gandhi's assassins were set free. He claimed that he had spent 29 years in prison without parole. He is also suffering from several age-related ailments, as his counsel advocated.
Dance on the Grave is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)