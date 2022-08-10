Season 2 of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' is Coming Soon

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh are the wives that are helming this hit show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Season one of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured several celebrities including Karan Johar and Gauri Khan. Besides Neelam who is an actor herself, the show had featured the wives of actors Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor and Samir Soni amongst others.