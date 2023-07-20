School of Lies & Adhura: Bullying & Toxic Authority in Boys' Boarding Schools

"I'll teach him a lesson he will never forget," says a kid studying in a premiere boarding school in Amazon Prime Video's recent show Adhura. Beyond the conventional tropes of a supernatural thriller are the darkest aspects of human nature - bullying and the loneliness that comes from being misfits.

Another show that was released last month, School of Lies (streaming on Disney+Hotstar), also addresses the brutal consequences of bullying. And you know what the scariest part is? That the school authorities, instead of reprimanding the bullies or making them aware of the seriousness of their actions, 'punished' the victims and turned them into outcasts.

Hindi films and shows have seldom put the spotlight on bullying. We see glimpses of students being ragged and made fun of in 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par etc. Table No 21 was one movie that dug deep into the harrowing effects on bullying and how it can push students to depression and suicide.

With Adhura and School of Lies, we hope that there's more and more conversation around bullying and the urgent need to take actions.