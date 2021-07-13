Sarpatta Parambarai Trailer: Arya Enters the Boxing Ring to Fight For Redemption

The film set in 1980 and also explores the deeply ingrained politics in the locality's boxing culture. It is then revealed that the boxers got divided into four clans, all battling it out in the ring for honour. The story follows the Sarpatta clan who must defeat the reigning champion Vembuli, played by John Kokken.

Everyone from the Sarpatta clan who tries, fails. Rangan Vaathiyar who plays Pasupathy, a boxing coach, challenges the rival clan to one final battle, for Sarpatta Parambarai clan's redemption. Arya plays Kabilan, the boxer who will challenge Vembuli.

He is ridiculed by others but armed with the support of his wife Mariamma (Dushara Vijayan) and mother, he steps into the ring to fight for Sarpatta.

The Tamil period sports drama is written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, who also co-produced the film with K9 Studios. The film stars Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana Natarajan.

Sarpatta Parambarai opted for a direct-to-OTT release. The film is scheduled to release on 22 July on Amazon Prime Video during the Prime Day celebrations.