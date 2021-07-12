Venkatesh, Priyamani Starrer Narappa Gets Amazon Prime Release Date
'Narappa', directed by Srikanth Addala, is the remake of the Tamil film 'Asuran'.
Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa will premiere on 20 July on Amazon Prime Video. The film's production house Suresh Productions, tweeted, "Humble farmer. Loving father. Devoted husband. How far will he go to protect his family? Meet #NarappaOnPrime, July 20 on Amazon Prime Video.”
Narappa follows the story of Narappa, a farmer from a village in Andhra Pradesh, who has to make a sacrifice for his family in a world filled with chaos and uncertainty.
The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 May but was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Written by Vetrimaaran, Narappa is directed by Srikanth Addala, and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and, Karthik Rathnam.
Talking about the film, producer Suresh Babu said in a statement, "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew."
"The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film."Suresh Babu, Producer
The action drama is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier. Narappa also stars Karthik Ratnam, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and others in key roles. The film is part of the Prime Day line-up for 2021.
