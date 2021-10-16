ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao Denies Doing A Web Series With Raj & DK

Rajkummar Rao speaks about working with Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in Hum Do Hamare Do.

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamare Do is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 October. The film's unusual concept has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The trailer of the movie shows Rajkummar's character, an orphan, wanting to 'adopt' parents. The elderly couple is played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

While talking to The Quint, Rajkummar shared his experience of working with ace actors like Rawal and Ratna Pathak. He also cleared the air about reports stating that he is working on a web show with Stree director-duo Raj and DK.

Watch the video for more.

Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s Adopts Parents in a Comedy or Errors

