Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s Adopts Parents in a Comedy or Errors

During one scene, Puroshotam and Dipti have to improvise when they give two different versions of their love story. The trailer also features glimpses of Kriti Sanon bonding with the ‘parents.’ The clip also shows that Dipti is mad at Puroshotam because of things that went wrong in the past.

At one point she suggests they lie to everyone and say that Puroshotam fell off a cliff because he was drunk. The Hum Do Hamare Do trailer also hints that Rajkummar’s plan might have gone haywire and Kriti Sanon figured out the entire scheme.

The movie has been directed by Abhishek Jain, also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Prachee Shah Paandya. It’s scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 October.