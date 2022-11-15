'Qala' Trailer: Tripti Dimri & Swastika Mukherjee Star In A Heartbreaking Tale
Qala is all set to stream on 1 December.
The trailer for Netflix's Qala has dropped. The period drama is all set to star Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in leading roles. It is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz.
The story seems to follow the tale of a mother and daughter. The narrative between the two although seems to be replete with love is also strained by some unknown reason. The plot of the film is still not known but from the looks of it Babil Khan's character has an important role to play in the film.
The movie is all set to stream from 1 December only on Netflix. The story also seems to to be heartbreaking in it's treatment. The film is directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan. Moreover, this film is the second collaboration between Tripti and Anvita after the highly successful Bulbbul.
