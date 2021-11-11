Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Priyanka Chopra Is ‘Sore From All the Laughing'
In a Netflix promo, Pete Davidson roasts Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas' careers.
Netflix shared a new promo for Jonas Brothers Family Roast and 'super fan' comedian Pete Davidson can be seen taking jibes at Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas' career. The entire Jonas family was present to see the Jonas brothers get roasted.
Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas’ wife Sophia Turner, and Kevin’s wife Daniella were also present at the show. Priyanka shared a promotional picture from the Netflix roast and wrote, "“Ready to see @jonasbrothers get #ROASTED? I’m still sore from all the laughing. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast premieres 11/23 on @netflix.”
In the promo, Pete Davidson can be seen wearing a ‘I Love Jonas’ t-shirt. Talking about his 'superfan' status, Pete remarked, "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I am in a supermarket.”
He then teased Nick, “I mean, show some respect, okay. Nick’s a legit actor now. He has won everything, from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.”
“Did you know Nick even had a hit called Jealous? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it,” Davidson quipped. The Jonas brothers can be seen laughing along.
Nick Jonas shared the promo on social media and wrote, “For the record, I’ve technically won 19 Teen Choice Awards. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast coming to Netflix on 11/23 #ROASTED @NetflixIsAJoke.”
Kevin wrote, "#JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is coming to Netflix on 11/23 @NetflixIsAJoke Drop a #ROASTED in the comments if you wanna hear “Jealous” by Kevin Jonas.”
Nick Jonas started his career at the age of seven as an actor on Broadway and he co-wrote a song ‘Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer)’ with his father while working on Beauty and the Beast. The song later released as his debut single.
Columbia Records signed on the Jonas brothers to their label after the president heard ‘Please Be Mine,’ but they later departed from the records company. The band released their debut album 'It's About Time' in 2006.
However, they shot to fame after their stint on the film Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, and their show Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream.
Nick Jonas had earlier shared a video teaser of Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'. In the teaser, he had described the show as, "one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family."
Nick added, "You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.” The roast is scheduled to release on 23 November.
