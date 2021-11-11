Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Priyanka Chopra Is ‘Sore From All the Laughing'

Nick Jonas started his career at the age of seven as an actor on Broadway and he co-wrote a song ‘Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer)’ with his father while working on Beauty and the Beast. The song later released as his debut single.

Columbia Records signed on the Jonas brothers to their label after the president heard ‘Please Be Mine,’ but they later departed from the records company. The band released their debut album 'It's About Time' in 2006.

However, they shot to fame after their stint on the film Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, and their show Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream.

Nick Jonas had earlier shared a video teaser of Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'. In the teaser, he had described the show as, "one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family."

Nick added, "You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.” The roast is scheduled to release on 23 November.