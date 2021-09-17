Book on Fugitive Businessman Nirav Modi to be Adapted Into Web Series

Abundantia Entertainment, the producer of films such as Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, Airlift, has acquired the rights of journalist Pavan C. Lall’s book 'Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi'. It will be adapted into a multi-season series. The scripting of the show is underway.

'Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi' follows the story of diamond merchant Nirav Modi, his rise to power and subsequent fall. Through personal encounters, interviews, the book delves into one of the biggest financial scandals in India.