UK Home Minister Approves Nirav Modi’s Extradition to India

Nirav Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on 19 March 2019

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
File photo of Nirav Modi.
i

The United Kingdom’s Home Minister, on Friday, 16 April, approved the extradition of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi to India, reported ANI, citing a CBI official.

Previously, on 25 February, a UK extradition judge had ruled that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in the over Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, can be extradited to India to stand trial.

Modi, who was arrested on an extradition warrant on 19 March 2019, is the subject of two separate sets of criminal proceedings, one a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB, and another, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the profits of that fraud.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!