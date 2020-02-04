New Self-Regularity Body for OTT Platforms in India Soon

The first draft of the code was signed by multiple signatories. However, the second version about to release soon still hasn’t been signed by Netflix and Arre, a source revealed to MediaNama. Among others who signed the first draft were Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, Jio and Eros Now. Amazon Prime, Yupp TV and TVF Play had chosen to stay out of the first draft.