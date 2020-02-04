New Self-Regularity Body for OTT Platforms in India Soon
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will soon be releasing a new content code that will lead to the formation of Digital Content Complaints Council (DCCC), reported MediaNama. The DCCC will be a self-regulatory body that will accept and seek to resolve complaints related to OTT content. According to MediaNama, the content code will be released on 5 February at the IAMAI’s annual event, the India Digital Summit.
However, this is not the first time that the IAMAI has tried to come up with a content code for regulation of streaming content.
The first draft of the code was signed by multiple signatories. However, the second version about to release soon still hasn’t been signed by Netflix and Arre, a source revealed to MediaNama. Among others who signed the first draft were Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, Jio and Eros Now. Amazon Prime, Yupp TV and TVF Play had chosen to stay out of the first draft.
Every content provider will also have to set up a Digital Content Complaint Forum which will resolve complaints and overlook guideline compliance of content. It also further states guidelines for how grievances will be resolved and how the same can be filed by consumers.
(With inputs from MediaNama)
