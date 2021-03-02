‘Dhamaka’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Plays a Journalist in the Film

Netflix has released the teaser for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka, which follows the story of a journalist who gets a phone call that changes his life. Following the success vs morals trope, Aaryan seems positively distressed as everyone waits for him to start the show he hosts to report on a bomb blast in Mumbai.

With Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Rumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in key roles.