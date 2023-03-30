Mrs Undercover Trailer: Radhika Apte's Spy Comedy Film Will Leave You In Splits

In the film, Apte will essay the role of Durga, an Indian housewife who is in fact a special undercover agent recruited back on the job after ten years. The trailer captures the comedic moments of a housewife's life as she struggles to navigate being a spy and being a mother.

Mrs Undercover will premiere on ZEE5 on 14 April.

Radhika earlier shared the first look from Mrs Undercover, the Andhadhun actor wrote on social media, "A housewife, a fearless agent and a hero? Well, she can be all! This #WomensDay, celebrating the undercover superheroes of our lives! #MrsUndercover coming soon only on #ZEE5."

Here, take a look: