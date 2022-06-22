Modern Love Hyderabad: Second Indian Version of Anthology Premieres This July

This particular series based out of Hyderabad will be an anthology of six stories. Namely, ‘My Unlikely Pandemic Partner’, ‘Fuzzy Purple and Full of Thorns,’ ‘What Clown Wrote This Script!’, ‘Why Did She Leave Me there…?’, ‘About that Rustle in the Bushes’ and ‘Finding Your Penguin.’

The anthology is directed by a host of well-acclaimed directors – Nagesh Kukunoor, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam and Venkatesh Maha. Moreover, it features actors such as Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, and Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Nares and Komalee Prasad.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “After the success of Modern Love Mumbai on Prime Video, we are excited to bring the second Indian edition of our well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love.”

Producer Elahe Hiptoola said, “It has been an absolute pleasure crafting these gems set in our home, Hyderabad. We have attempted to not only showcase Hyderabad’s various moods and colours but also reflect the modern-day human connections making it relatable to audiences across demographics."

"Audiences are in for an entertainment treat as the anthology features some of the finest actors from the region who are masters of their craft and directed by filmmakers of repute. We have on board some brilliant musicians who have created original tracks for the episodes elevating the uniquely Hyderabadi flavour of all our stories. I believe the audience is going to enjoy every minute of each of these stories which are full of warmth, tenderness, real and raw human emotions,” she added.

The series will be available from 8 July on Amazon Prime.