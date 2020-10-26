Why Mirzapur MP’s Call for Inquiry Into ‘Mirzapur 2’ Doesn’t Hold

However, Anupriya Patel's call for an inquiry against Mirzapur 2 does not hold because, yes, it is a fictional series. Further, a detailed disclaimer before each episode states that any 'resemblance to actual events or people is purely coincidental'.

The Mirzapur disclaimer reads, "The program is made solely for viewer entertainment and is a work of fiction. Names, characters, businesses, places, events and incidents are either the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. Any dialogues, characters in the program are not intended to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race or religion or to denigrate any institution, political party or person, living or dead".