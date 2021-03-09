Manoj Bajpayee Denies Reports of ‘The Family Man 2’ Being Shelved

The Live Mint article quotes an Amazon Prime Video spokesperson as saying that The Family Man Season 2 is all set to premiere this summer. Some time back, both Raj and DK had taken to social media to announce the revised date. Initially, the series was supposed to release on 12 February.

Speculations regarding various OTT shows started following the row surrounding Tandav. The Amazon Prime Video web series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sarah Jane Dias and Sunil Grover, got into a lot of trouble after several complaints were filed against it for allegedly hurting sentiments. Eventually, the I&B Ministry stepped in and issued new guidelines for OTT shows. This has led to speculations that Amazon Prime Video is reshooting a lot of their content and release of shows like The Family Man Season 2 and Paatal Lok Season 2 have been stalled.

The Quint reached out to the makers of Paatal Lok and are awaiting a response. This article will be updated as soon as we have a response.