Mani Ratman to Present Tamil Anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

The proceeds from the films will go towards the well-being of film workers in the Tamil film industry who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement read.

Ratnam and Panchapakesan said in a joint statement, "This time the brainstorming was for the cause of our own industry, to try and alleviate to some extent the agony of people who have been out of work for months. We are thrilled that the idea of making short films and raising money through them resonated instantly with leading directors, actors and technicians of the industry who we approached".

"The idea of Navarasa was a mere spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow. We are happy that Netflix has come forward to showcase the effort to the world," the filmmakers added.