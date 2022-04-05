ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Kapoor Visits Malaika Arora as She Recovers From Car Accident

Malaika was injured in an accident that took place on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora, who is recovering from an accident.</p></div>
i

Actor Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday night. She was admitted to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital for treatment, and on Sunday morning was discharged. Her sister, Amrita Arora, and her family visited her on Sunday. On Monday, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Sophie Choudry paid a visit to Malaika.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Arjun can be seen arriving at Malaika's home.

Kareena was also clicked outside Malaika's home.

Arjun Kapoor Visits Malaika Arora as She Recovers From Car Accident

Malaika was injured in an accident that took place on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and a few cars collided with each other near the Khalapur Toll Plaza on the highway. The actor's Range Rover was crushed between two vehicles.

Also Read

Malaika Arora Sustains Minor Injuries After Car Accident

Malaika Arora Sustains Minor Injuries After Car Accident

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×