'Maja Ma' Teaser: Madhuri Dixit, Ritwik Bhowmik Play Mother-Son in Family Drama
'Maja Ma' starring Madhuri Dixit, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 October.
Amazon Prime Video released the teaser of Madhuri Dixit's upcoming family drama, Maja Ma on Wednesday, 21 September. The film also features Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles. It is reportedly the first original film of the streaming platform.
The teaser gives us a sneak-peek into the relationship of a mother (played by Madhuri Dixit) and a son (played by Ritwik Bhowmik). It begins with Madhuri performing Garba, as others prepare for the official meeting between the two families, for the marriage proposal of Ritwik and Esha (played by Barkha Singh).
In the following sequences, Madhuri asks Ritwik if Esha’s family is happy with their engagement, since they come from a different background. As he answers her question, Madhuri teases him asking what if she rejects his Esha.
Written by Sumit Bhateja and directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is a family entertainer, set against the vibrant backdrop of a traditional Indian wedding.
Besides the leads, the film also stars Srishti Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat in crucial roles. Maja Ma will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 6 October onwards.
