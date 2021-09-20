Undecided: Mahesh Bhupathi on Relationship Status With Leander Paes

Tennis star duo Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes' story of bromance and their subsequent public fallout will be explored in the new web series, titled Break Point. The trailer of the docu-series is out and it delves into the inside story of the legendary players that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The show, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will release on Zee5 on 1 October.

Speaking to The Quint, Leander and Mahesh open up about their current relationship status and whose idea it was to turn their lives into a web series.

Filmmakers Ashwiny and Nitesh recall how they were offered the opportunity to make this series and how easy was for them to say yes to it.

