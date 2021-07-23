Paes-Bhupathi Approached Us for the Docu Drama on Them: Ashwiny Iyer

Earlier this month, Zee5 announced a web show on the lives of tennis champions Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. The series has been titled Break Point. The sports docu-drama is directed by filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

While speaking to The Quint, Ashwiny said that it was Paes and Bhupathi who approached them and not the other way round. The show, which focuses on their partnership and subsequent separation, was written and shot last year during the pandemic and is in post production right now.